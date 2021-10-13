Short Interest in C-Bond Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBNT) Increases By 1,513.3%

C-Bond Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBNT) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 24,200 shares, an increase of 1,513.3% from the September 15th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 439,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered C-Bond Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th.

Shares of OTCMKTS CBNT opened at $0.04 on Wednesday. C-Bond Systems has a 52 week low of $0.01 and a 52 week high of $0.25. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.03. The company has a market cap of $11.44 million, a P/E ratio of -1.05 and a beta of 0.47.

C-Bond Systems, Inc engages in the ownership, development, and manufacture of patented C-Bond technology. C-Bond is a water-based, non-toxic, nanotechnology designed for improving the integrity and performance of window film-to-glass products. The company was founded on November 13, 2007 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

