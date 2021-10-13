Short Interest in Breeze Holdings Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BREZ) Drops By 95.5%

Breeze Holdings Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BREZ) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decline of 95.5% from the September 15th total of 20,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:BREZ opened at $10.11 on Wednesday. Breeze Holdings Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.82 and a 1 year high of $16.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.04.

Get Breeze Holdings Acquisition alerts:

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ATW Spac Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Breeze Holdings Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth about $8,032,000. Karpus Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Breeze Holdings Acquisition by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 2,705,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,921,000 after purchasing an additional 347,802 shares during the last quarter. Newtyn Management LLC bought a new stake in Breeze Holdings Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $995,000. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. acquired a new position in Breeze Holdings Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Breeze Holdings Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $637,000. 73.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Breeze Holdings Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in North Richland Hills, Texas.

Further Reading: Earnings Reports

Receive News & Ratings for Breeze Holdings Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Breeze Holdings Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.