Short Interest in Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:AITX) Increases By 260.9%

Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:AITX) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 240,000 shares, a growth of 260.9% from the September 15th total of 66,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 49,163,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of AITX opened at $0.03 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.06. Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.29.

Get Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions alerts:

Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions Company Profile

Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of artificial intelligence (AI) solutions. It focuses on delivering AI driven technologies, paired with multi-use hardware and supported by custom software and cloud services, to intelligently automate and integrate security, concierge and operational tasks.

Featured Article: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.