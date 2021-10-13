Shin-Etsu Chemical (OTCMKTS:SHECY) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $42.67

Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SHECY)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $42.67 and traded as low as $41.63. Shin-Etsu Chemical shares last traded at $41.63, with a volume of 54,069 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Shin-Etsu Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $43.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.00 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 5.64 and a quick ratio of 4.58.

Shin-Etsu Chemical (OTCMKTS:SHECY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.80 billion. Shin-Etsu Chemical had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 20.35%. Research analysts predict that Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Shin-Etsu Chemical Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of industrial chemicals. Its operations are carried out through the following segments: Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC)/Chlor-Alkali Business, Silicone Business, Specialty Chemicals Business, Semiconductor Silicon Business, Electronics and Functional Materials Business, and Diversified Business.

