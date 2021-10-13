SHIELD (XSH) Trading 3.5% Higher Over Last Week

SHIELD (CURRENCY:XSH) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on October 13th. During the last week, SHIELD has traded 3.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. SHIELD has a total market cap of $144,368.36 and $8.00 worth of SHIELD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SHIELD coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56,394.12 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,508.71 or 0.06221757 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000401 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $174.28 or 0.00309041 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $582.90 or 0.01033610 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $52.37 or 0.00092871 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $273.79 or 0.00485498 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $199.51 or 0.00353787 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $171.49 or 0.00304090 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00004963 BTC.

About SHIELD

XSH is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the MultipleAlgorithms hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 6th, 2017. SHIELD’s total supply is 512,973,375 coins. The official message board for SHIELD is medium.com/@shieldxsh . SHIELD’s official website is www.shield-coin.com . SHIELD’s official Twitter account is @SHIELDcurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SHIELD is /r/SHIELDCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “SHIELD is a PoW cryptocurrency based on multiple algorithms (Scrypt, x17, groestl, blake2s, & lyra2rev2). “

Buying and Selling SHIELD

