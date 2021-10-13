Shefa Gems (LON:SEFA) Shares Up 2.7%

Shefa Gems Ltd (LON:SEFA) shot up 2.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 0.75 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.75 ($0.01). 5,533 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 233,456 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.73 ($0.01).

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 0.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of £1.51 million and a PE ratio of -0.02.

Shefa Gems Company Profile (LON:SEFA)

Shefa Gems Ltd operates as a precious stone exploration company in northern Israel. The company explores for diamonds, natural moissanites, sapphires, rubies, garnets, hibonites, spinels, and ilmenites, as well as gold deposits; and heavy minerals, including zircon and rutile. It has interests in exploration and prospecting permits in the Kishon River catchment area of Haifa and Mount Carmel that covers a total area of approximately 614 square kilometers.

See Also: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Receive News & Ratings for Shefa Gems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shefa Gems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.