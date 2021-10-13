Shaw Communications Inc to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (TSE:SJR.B)

Shaw Communications Inc (TSE:SJR.B) (NYSE:SJR) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, October 14th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 28th will be given a dividend of 0.0988 per share on Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th.

Shares of SJR.B stock opened at C$36.83 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$36.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$35.94. Shaw Communications has a twelve month low of C$21.50 and a twelve month high of C$37.58. The company has a market capitalization of C$18.37 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.93.

SJR.B has been the subject of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity cut Shaw Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$40.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a C$40.50 price objective on shares of Shaw Communications in a report on Monday, July 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$35.86.

Shaw Communications Inc operates as a connectivity company in North America. The company operates through Wireline and Wireless segments. The Wireline segment provides broadband Internet, Shaw Go WiFi, video, and digital phone services to residential customers; and Internet, data, WiFi, digital phone, and video services to business customers.

