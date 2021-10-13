SG Americas Securities LLC Takes Position in Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN)

SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 53,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,613,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of REYN. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products in the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products in the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Reynolds Consumer Products during the second quarter worth $75,000. 26.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of REYN stock opened at $27.88 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.18 and a 200-day moving average of $29.38. The company has a market cap of $5.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.49 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. has a one year low of $26.50 and a one year high of $32.19.

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $847.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $893.53 million. Reynolds Consumer Products had a net margin of 11.34% and a return on equity of 24.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 17th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 16th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. Reynolds Consumer Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.70%.

In other Reynolds Consumer Products news, CFO Michael E. Graham bought 2,400 shares of Reynolds Consumer Products stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $27.94 per share, for a total transaction of $67,056.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $289,430.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Chris Mayrhofer bought 4,000 shares of Reynolds Consumer Products stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.84 per share, with a total value of $111,360.00. Following the purchase, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,965.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on REYN shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.63.

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and E-Z Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

