SG Americas Securities LLC Has $1.58 Million Stock Holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

SG Americas Securities LLC trimmed its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) by 74.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,517 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 124,278 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $1,579,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in OHI. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 74.4% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,358,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $86,374,000 after buying an additional 1,006,102 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 97.3% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,785,698 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,410,000 after buying an additional 880,573 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 29.5% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 3,170,392 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $116,240,000 after buying an additional 722,453 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 165.3% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 740,389 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,120,000 after purchasing an additional 461,283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 1.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,210,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,060,049,000 after purchasing an additional 451,946 shares in the last quarter. 68.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OHI opened at $29.91 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.51. The company has a market capitalization of $7.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.51, a PEG ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 0.99. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.08 and a twelve month high of $39.31. The company has a quick ratio of 3.65, a current ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $257.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $235.89 million. Omega Healthcare Investors had a net margin of 23.48% and a return on equity of 5.26%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.96%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.97%.

OHI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Capital One Financial lowered shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.77.

Omega Healthcare Investors Profile

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc engages in the provision of financing and capital to the long-term healthcare industry with a particular focus on skilled nursing facilities. Its portfolio consists of long-term leases and mortgage agreements. The company was founded on March 31, 1992 and is headquartered in Hunt Valley, MD.

