SG Americas Securities LLC Has $1.51 Million Stock Holdings in Retail Properties of America, Inc. (NYSE:RPAI)

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Retail Properties of America, Inc. (NYSE:RPAI) by 26.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 131,458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 27,124 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Retail Properties of America were worth $1,505,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RPAI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Retail Properties of America by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,399,427 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,374,000 after purchasing an additional 900,776 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Retail Properties of America by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,078,912 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,747,000 after purchasing an additional 289,498 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Retail Properties of America by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,322,181 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,037,000 after purchasing an additional 35,399 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Retail Properties of America by 342.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,111,283 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,605,000 after acquiring an additional 2,407,328 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Retail Properties of America by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,510,099 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,291,000 after acquiring an additional 13,352 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RPAI opened at $13.76 on Wednesday. Retail Properties of America, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.14 and a 12 month high of $13.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.95 and its 200-day moving average is $12.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of 152.89 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Retail Properties of America (NYSE:RPAI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.08. Retail Properties of America had a net margin of 4.32% and a return on equity of 1.24%. Equities research analysts predict that Retail Properties of America, Inc. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st were given a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Retail Properties of America’s dividend payout ratio is 35.71%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Retail Properties of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

Retail Properties of America, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm’s retail operating portfolio includes: power centers; neighborhood and community centers; and lifestyle centers and multi-tenant retail-focused mixed-use properties, as well as single-user retail properties. The company was founded on March 5, 2003 and is headquartered in Oak Brook, IL.

