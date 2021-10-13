SG Americas Securities LLC Has $1.41 Million Holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 4.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,453 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $1,410,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NVS. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Novartis by 76.0% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders boosted its stake in Novartis by 222.7% in the 1st quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Novartis in the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Novartis in the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Novartis in the 2nd quarter worth $55,000. 9.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NVS stock opened at $81.98 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $88.13 and its 200-day moving average is $89.08. The stock has a market cap of $183.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.75, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.54. Novartis AG has a 52-week low of $77.04 and a 52-week high of $98.52.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $12.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.41 billion. Novartis had a net margin of 17.83% and a return on equity of 25.25%. Novartis’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.36 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Novartis AG will post 6.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on NVS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 26th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Novartis presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.33.

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

