Seven Eight Capital LP Makes New $210,000 Investment in Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI)

Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new position in Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Owens & Minor by 1.3% in the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 153,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,500,000 after purchasing an additional 1,990 shares during the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Owens & Minor in the second quarter worth $2,032,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Owens & Minor by 23.6% in the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,008,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,676,000 after purchasing an additional 192,355 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP raised its stake in shares of Owens & Minor by 115.1% in the second quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 14,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,000 after purchasing an additional 7,762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Owens & Minor by 6.2% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 9,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. 91.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Michael Wayne Lowry sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.63, for a total value of $193,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Edward A. Pesicka sold 92,010 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.47, for a total value of $3,539,624.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 133,482 shares of company stock valued at $5,128,885. Corporate insiders own 4.65% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Owens & Minor from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Owens & Minor from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Owens & Minor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Owens & Minor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.50.

Owens & Minor stock opened at $31.93 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of 9.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.67. Owens & Minor, Inc. has a one year low of $21.76 and a one year high of $49.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.67 and a 200 day moving average of $38.73.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.07. Owens & Minor had a return on equity of 45.79% and a net margin of 2.48%. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. Owens & Minor’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Owens & Minor, Inc. will post 3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a $0.002 dividend. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. Owens & Minor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.44%.

Owens & Minor Profile

Owens & Minor, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare solutions. It operates through the Global Solutions and Global Products segments. The Global Solutions segment comprises of United States distribution, outsourced logistics, and value-added services business. The Global Products segment manufactures and sources medical surgical products through the production and kitting operations.

