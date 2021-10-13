Seven Eight Capital LP Decreases Stake in TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI)

Seven Eight Capital LP reduced its stake in TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) by 63.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 18,018 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 31,227 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP’s holdings in TechnipFMC were worth $163,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FTI. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd purchased a new position in TechnipFMC in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bbva USA purchased a new position in TechnipFMC in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of TechnipFMC by 209.6% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 2,234 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of TechnipFMC during the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, CSS LLC IL purchased a new position in shares of TechnipFMC during the first quarter valued at approximately $93,000. 80.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TechnipFMC alerts:

NYSE FTI opened at $7.66 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. TechnipFMC plc has a twelve month low of $5.11 and a twelve month high of $13.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of 22.53 and a beta of 2.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.97 and its 200 day moving average is $7.82.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.05). TechnipFMC had a return on equity of 1.40% and a net margin of 1.57%. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that TechnipFMC plc will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cowen boosted their target price on TechnipFMC from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Kepler Capital Markets cut TechnipFMC to a “hold” rating and set a $6.30 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.43.

TechnipFMC Profile

TechnipFMC Plc is an energy service company, which engages in the provision of solutions for the production and transformation of hydrocarbons. It operates through the following segments: Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment engages in designing, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication and installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

See Also: Most Volatile Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI).

Receive News & Ratings for TechnipFMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TechnipFMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.