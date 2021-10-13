ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Shares Bought by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC raised its position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 127,265 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,116 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $69,938,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of NOW. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 1,160.0% during the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 63 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 48.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 61 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 97.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 65 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. 85.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 578 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $618.02, for a total value of $357,215.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 16,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $628.26, for a total value of $10,366,290.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,861 shares of company stock valued at $18,888,544 in the last quarter. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on NOW shares. Cowen increased their target price on ServiceNow from $620.00 to $670.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Truist raised their price objective on ServiceNow from $575.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. DZ Bank began coverage on ServiceNow in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $725.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on ServiceNow from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on ServiceNow from $640.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $653.97.

NYSE:NOW opened at $629.13 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $627.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $559.07. The firm has a market cap of $124.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 748.97, a PEG ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 0.92. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52-week low of $448.27 and a 52-week high of $681.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $1.26. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.10% and a net margin of 3.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

