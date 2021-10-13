ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Shares Acquired by Clearbridge Investments LLC

Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 168,093 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,977 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $92,376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of ServiceNow by 1,160.0% during the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 63 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its position in ServiceNow by 48.8% during the second quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 61 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its position in ServiceNow by 97.0% during the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 65 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. 85.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on NOW shares. Mizuho lifted their price target on ServiceNow from $640.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. UBS Group lifted their price target on ServiceNow from $625.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on ServiceNow from $625.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on ServiceNow from $550.00 to $585.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on ServiceNow from $667.00 to $784.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $653.97.

In other news, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 578 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $618.02, for a total value of $357,215.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 16,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $628.26, for a total value of $10,366,290.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 31,861 shares of company stock valued at $18,888,544. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NOW opened at $629.13 on Wednesday. ServiceNow, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $448.27 and a fifty-two week high of $681.10. The stock has a market cap of $124.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 748.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a fifty day moving average of $627.14 and a 200-day moving average of $559.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $1.26. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.10% and a net margin of 3.30%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

ServiceNow Profile

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

Featured Article: What is a capital gain?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW).

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.