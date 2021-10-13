Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Service Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust which buys, owns and leases hotels primarily in United States. Service Properties Trust, formerly known as Hospitality Properties Trust, is based in MA, United States. “

Get Service Properties Trust alerts:

Separately, B. Riley raised shares of Service Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.00.

SVC opened at $11.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.58 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.93, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.87. Service Properties Trust has a one year low of $6.86 and a one year high of $15.39.

Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.98) by $0.43. Service Properties Trust had a negative return on equity of 26.11% and a negative net margin of 43.74%. On average, analysts expect that Service Properties Trust will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SVC. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Service Properties Trust by 954.0% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,245 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,032 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of Service Properties Trust by 148.2% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,380 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,421 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Service Properties Trust during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Service Properties Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Service Properties Trust by 709.3% in the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 4,256 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

About Service Properties Trust

Service Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of hospitality and travel services. It operates through the following Hotel Investments and Net Lease Investments segments. The firm owns hotels and travel centers located throughout the U.S., Ontario, Canada, and Puerto Rico.

Read More: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Service Properties Trust (SVC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Service Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Service Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.