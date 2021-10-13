SEMrush (NASDAQ:SEMR) Shares Gap Up to $22.05

SEMrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $22.05, but opened at $22.83. SEMrush shares last traded at $22.83, with a volume of 2 shares traded.

SEMR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SEMrush from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of SEMrush from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of SEMrush from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.36.

Get SEMrush alerts:

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.25.

In related news, CRO Delbert M. Humenik sold 5,836 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.78, for a total value of $167,960.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CRO Delbert M. Humenik sold 17,864 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.39, for a total transaction of $382,110.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 352,040 shares of company stock valued at $8,270,135.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SEMR. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SEMrush during the second quarter worth $28,000. Rokos Capital Management LLP purchased a new position in SEMrush during the first quarter worth about $121,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in SEMrush during the first quarter worth about $135,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in SEMrush by 38.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 2,054 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in SEMrush during the first quarter worth about $193,000. Institutional investors own 7.53% of the company’s stock.

About SEMrush (NASDAQ:SEMR)

SEMrush Holdings, Inc develops online visibility management software as a service (SaaS) platform. It helps businesses to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media, and competitive research campaigns. The company offers insights and solutions to build, manage, and measure campaigns across various marketing channels.

Recommended Story: What is a Market Correction?

Receive News & Ratings for SEMrush Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEMrush and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.