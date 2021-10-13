Seeyond Sells 6,288 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Seeyond trimmed its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 7.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 74,575 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,288 shares during the quarter. AbbVie accounts for about 0.8% of Seeyond’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Seeyond’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $8,400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Natixis lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 5,415.3% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 660,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,363,000 after acquiring an additional 648,217 shares during the period. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC raised its holdings in AbbVie by 0.9% during the second quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 49,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,565,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC raised its holdings in AbbVie by 68.7% during the second quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 28,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,245,000 after buying an additional 11,733 shares during the last quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in AbbVie by 83.0% during the second quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 7,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $881,000 after buying an additional 3,546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kensington Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in AbbVie by 4.2% during the second quarter. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC now owns 21,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,429,000 after buying an additional 867 shares during the last quarter. 65.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ABBV. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of AbbVie from $128.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Barclays increased their target price on shares of AbbVie from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Friday, July 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of AbbVie from $148.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price target on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Friday, August 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.29.

In other news, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 5,057 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $606,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,595 shares in the company, valued at $1,391,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:ABBV traded down $0.03 on Wednesday, reaching $108.54. 112,967 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,016,436. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.89, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $191.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.82. AbbVie Inc. has a 52 week low of $79.11 and a 52 week high of $121.53. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $113.07.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $0.02. AbbVie had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 154.24%. The company had revenue of $13.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.64 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.34 earnings per share. AbbVie’s revenue was up 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.79%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.24%.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

