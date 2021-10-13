Seeyond Raises Holdings in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Seeyond increased its position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,619 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 317 shares during the quarter. Seeyond’s holdings in The Kraft Heinz were worth $2,879,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bbva USA purchased a new position in The Kraft Heinz in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in The Kraft Heinz in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 64.1% during the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. 61.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently commented on KHC. Morgan Stanley began coverage on The Kraft Heinz in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on The Kraft Heinz from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Kraft Heinz from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on The Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.90.

In other The Kraft Heinz news, insider Marcos Eloi Lima sold 41,929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.44, for a total transaction of $1,527,892.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 191,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,982,632.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ KHC traded down $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $36.75. 72,153 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,904,918. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 52-week low of $29.21 and a 52-week high of $44.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $44.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $36.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.70.

The Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.06. The Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 8.20% and a return on equity of 7.34%. The firm had revenue of $6.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. The Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is presently 55.56%.

The Kraft Heinz Profile

The Kraft Heinz Co engages in the manufacture and market of food and beverage products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada and International. Its brands include Oscar Meyer, Velveeta, Smart Ones, Caprisun, Kool-Aid, Golden circle and Honig. The company was founded on July 2, 2015 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

