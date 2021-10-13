Seeyond Raises Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Seeyond lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 106.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 22,775 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,755 shares during the period. Danaher makes up approximately 0.6% of Seeyond’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Seeyond’s holdings in Danaher were worth $6,111,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHR. Camden National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 5,817 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,292,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Danaher in the first quarter valued at approximately $354,000. Quilter Plc lifted its holdings in Danaher by 6.3% in the first quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 13,894 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,128,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Danaher by 74.3% in the first quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 4,436 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $998,000 after acquiring an additional 1,891 shares during the period. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. lifted its holdings in Danaher by 7.8% in the first quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 25,220 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,677,000 after acquiring an additional 1,819 shares during the period. 77.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DHR traded down $0.85 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $296.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,395,751. Danaher Co. has a 12-month low of $211.22 and a 12-month high of $333.96. The stock has a market cap of $211.31 billion, a PE ratio of 39.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The company’s 50 day moving average is $316.69 and its 200 day moving average is $278.75.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.41. Danaher had a return on equity of 17.68% and a net margin of 21.00%. The firm had revenue of $7.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.44 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 9.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. Danaher’s payout ratio is 13.31%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on DHR shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Danaher from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Cowen boosted their price objective on Danaher from $275.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Danaher from $304.00 to $332.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Benchmark initiated coverage on Danaher in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $330.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Danaher from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $321.53.

In other news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 16,467 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.45, for a total value of $4,766,373.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Brian W. Ellis sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.00, for a total value of $3,492,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 52,477 shares of company stock valued at $15,439,958 over the last ninety days. 11.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

