Seeyond Grows Stock Holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

Seeyond boosted its position in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 143,965 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the period. Seeyond’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $5,073,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 1,156.7% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 314.9% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eukles Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the 2nd quarter valued at $92,000. 46.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, insider Justin Whitmore bought 1,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $34.34 per share, with a total value of $35,198.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Herbert Derek Hopkins sold 38,513 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.04, for a total transaction of $1,349,495.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:KDP traded up $0.46 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $35.62. 149,105 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,399,356. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.25. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.67 and a 12 month high of $37.11. The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.69 and a 200-day moving average of $35.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.69.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.01. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 13.49% and a return on equity of 8.91%. The business had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.07 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Keurig Dr Pepper announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Friday, October 1st that permits the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 8.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. Keurig Dr Pepper’s payout ratio is 53.57%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $36.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “d” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Keurig Dr Pepper presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.67.

Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc engages in the production and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment includes manufacture and distribution of finished goods relating to coffee, pods, and brewers.

