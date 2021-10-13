Seeyond Boosts Stock Position in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Seeyond raised its position in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,209 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the quarter. Seeyond’s holdings in ResMed were worth $3,009,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RMD. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ResMed by 12.9% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,996 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $969,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in ResMed by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,183 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $812,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in ResMed by 32.0% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 77,597 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $15,130,000 after purchasing an additional 18,791 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of ResMed during the first quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ResMed by 122.4% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,298 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,849,000 after acquiring an additional 19,430 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.58% of the company’s stock.

Get ResMed alerts:

Shares of RMD traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $252.67. 8,304 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 593,127. ResMed Inc. has a 52-week low of $174.84 and a 52-week high of $301.34. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $278.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $241.62. The firm has a market cap of $36.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.73.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $876.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $781.10 million. ResMed had a return on equity of 28.03% and a net margin of 14.84%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ResMed Inc. will post 6.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were paid a $0.42 dividend. This is a boost from ResMed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 18th. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.52%.

In other news, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 2,500 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.05, for a total transaction of $695,125.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider David Pendarvis sold 1,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.16, for a total value of $434,441.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 123,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,215,861.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 60,410 shares of company stock worth $16,278,233. Insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

RMD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $306.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on ResMed in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $240.00 price target for the company. lowered ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Macquarie upgraded ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded ResMed from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $248.67.

ResMed Profile

ResMed, Inc engages in providing digital health and cloud-connected medical devices. Its digital health technologies and cloud-connected medical devices transform care for people with sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, or COPD, and other chronic diseases. The firm operates through the following segments: Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

Further Reading: What is a growth and income fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD).

Receive News & Ratings for ResMed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ResMed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.