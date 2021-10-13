Seeyond Boosts Position in Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG)

Seeyond raised its stake in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 231,605 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 7,767 shares during the quarter. Seeyond’s holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas were worth $4,043,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of COG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 74.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,684,983 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $378,619,000 after acquiring an additional 9,226,182 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 1,998.8% during the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 3,430,454 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $59,896,000 after acquiring an additional 3,267,004 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 65.9% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,979,809 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $74,741,000 after acquiring an additional 1,581,318 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 658.1% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,757,973 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $32,857,000 after acquiring an additional 1,526,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,331,425 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $110,549,000 after acquiring an additional 904,103 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of COG traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.25. 1,235,851 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,213,104. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Cabot Oil & Gas Co. has a 1 year low of $14.28 and a 1 year high of $23.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.90, a PEG ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 0.15. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.30.

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.01). Cabot Oil & Gas had a net margin of 19.77% and a return on equity of 16.52%. The business had revenue of $324.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $429.52 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. Cabot Oil & Gas’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cabot Oil & Gas Co. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Cabot Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 102.33%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on COG shares. TheStreet upgraded Cabot Oil & Gas from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Mizuho boosted their target price on Cabot Oil & Gas from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cabot Oil & Gas from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Cabot Oil & Gas from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Cabot Oil & Gas from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cabot Oil & Gas presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.80.

About Cabot Oil & Gas

Cabot Oil & Gas Corp. engages in the development, exploitation, production and exploration of oil and natural gas properties. It operates through the Marcellus shale in Pennsylvania. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

