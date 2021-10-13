Seaport Res Ptn Research Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) – Seaport Res Ptn reduced their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Diamondback Energy in a research note issued on Wednesday, October 6th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst N. Pope now expects that the oil and natural gas company will post earnings of $2.90 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.94. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Diamondback Energy’s Q4 2021 earnings at $3.25 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $4.34 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $4.18 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $4.27 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $4.24 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $17.03 EPS.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Diamondback Energy had a negative net margin of 30.34% and a positive return on equity of 9.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 295.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.15 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on FANG. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $130.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $111.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $102.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Truist raised their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $130.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.04.

Diamondback Energy stock opened at $110.00 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $82.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $19.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 2.58. Diamondback Energy has a fifty-two week low of $23.63 and a fifty-two week high of $114.10.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. This is a positive change from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is presently 59.21%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 1.0% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,820 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,204,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 31.0% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 579 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 0.6% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 23,615 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $2,217,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 4.0% in the second quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 4,368 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 1.5% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 12,673 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,190,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. 89.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas.

