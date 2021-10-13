Seadrill Limited (OTCMKTS:SDRLF) Short Interest Update

Seadrill Limited (OTCMKTS:SDRLF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 120,600 shares, a decrease of 75.8% from the September 15th total of 498,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 597,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of Seadrill stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $0.20. 317,175 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 322,904. Seadrill has a 52-week low of $0.16 and a 52-week high of $1.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.24 and a 200-day moving average of $0.29.

Seadrill Company Profile

Seadrill Limited provides offshore drilling services to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It operates in three segments: Harsh Environment, Floaters, and Jack-ups Rigs. The company owns and operates drillships, semi-submersible rigs, and jack-up rigs for operations to ultra-deepwater in benign and harsh environments.

