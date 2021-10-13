Seadrill Limited (OTCMKTS:SDRLF) Short Interest Update

Seadrill Limited (OTCMKTS:SDRLF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 120,600 shares, a decrease of 75.8% from the September 15th total of 498,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 597,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Shares of Seadrill stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $0.20. 317,175 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 322,904. Seadrill has a 52-week low of $0.16 and a 52-week high of $1.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.24 and a 200-day moving average of $0.29.
Seadrill Company Profile
Featured Story: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?
Receive News & Ratings for Seadrill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seadrill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.