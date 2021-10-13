Sculptor Capital Management (NYSE:SCU) Stock Price Down 5.5%

Sculptor Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:SCU) shares were down 5.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $26.42 and last traded at $26.43. Approximately 5,072 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 179,201 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.97.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SCU shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Sculptor Capital Management from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sculptor Capital Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $27.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 11.55, a current ratio of 11.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Sculptor Capital Management (NYSE:SCU) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.73. Sculptor Capital Management had a net margin of 23.45% and a return on equity of 142.72%. The business had revenue of $132.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.43 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Sculptor Capital Management, Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 17th were given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 16th. This is an increase from Sculptor Capital Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.14%. Sculptor Capital Management’s payout ratio is presently 29.92%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SCU. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Sculptor Capital Management by 13.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,430,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,297,000 after purchasing an additional 167,914 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Sculptor Capital Management in the first quarter valued at approximately $347,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sculptor Capital Management in the first quarter valued at approximately $232,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Sculptor Capital Management by 27.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 477,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,442,000 after acquiring an additional 103,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Sculptor Capital Management by 11.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 295,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,471,000 after acquiring an additional 30,204 shares during the last quarter. 20.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sculptor Capital Management Company Profile (NYSE:SCU)

Sculptor Capital Management, Inc is a global alternative asset management firm providing investment products in a range of areas including multi-strategy, credit and real estate. The company serves global clients through commingled funds, separate accounts and specialized products. Its distinct investment process seeks to generate attractive and consistent risk-adjusted returns across market cycles through a combination of fundamental bottom-up research, a high degree of flexibility, a collaborative team and integrated risk management.

