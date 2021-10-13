Scotiabank Lowers Interfor (TSE:IFP) Price Target to C$42.00

Interfor (TSE:IFP) had its target price lowered by investment analysts at Scotiabank from C$47.00 to C$42.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 30.56% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on IFP. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Interfor from C$61.00 to C$57.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. TD Securities reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Interfor in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. CIBC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Interfor in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Interfor to C$47.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 3rd.

TSE IFP opened at C$32.17 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.04, a quick ratio of 3.65 and a current ratio of 4.48. Interfor has a fifty-two week low of C$14.46 and a fifty-two week high of C$38.50. The stock has a market cap of C$2.04 billion and a PE ratio of 2.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$28.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$29.71.

Interfor (TSE:IFP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported C$6.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$6.27 by C$0.38. The firm had revenue of C$1.10 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Interfor will post 5.7899996 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Ian Fillinger acquired 3,800 shares of Interfor stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$26.41 per share, with a total value of C$100,358.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 60,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,604,935.70. Also, Senior Officer Richard Pozzebon acquired 3,000 shares of Interfor stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$26.19 per share, with a total value of C$78,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$108,583.74.

Interfor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells wood products in Canada, the United States, Japan, China, Taiwan, and internationally. The company offers lumber products for decking, fascia and trims, framings, furniture, industrial packaging, Japan Zairai, millworks, paneling, sidings, trusses, and windows and doors.

