Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Shares Purchased by Clear Perspective Advisors LLC

Clear Perspective Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 281,157 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,635 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF accounts for approximately 7.4% of Clear Perspective Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $21,261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SCHD. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 24.2% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 8,114,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,703,000 after buying an additional 1,581,508 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 72.2% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,438,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,365,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022,039 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 28.5% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,353,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,703,000 after acquiring an additional 743,372 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 21.7% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,567,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,779,000 after acquiring an additional 636,517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,589,000.

SCHD stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $75.45. The company had a trading volume of 59,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,893,696. The business has a 50-day moving average of $76.38 and a 200-day moving average of $75.92. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a one year low of $54.26 and a one year high of $78.41.

