Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.85 Per Share

Posted by on Oct 13th, 2021

Wall Street brokerages predict that Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK) will announce earnings of ($0.85) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Scholar Rock’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.88) and the highest is ($0.82). Scholar Rock posted earnings per share of ($0.79) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Scholar Rock will report full-year earnings of ($3.18) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.40) to ($2.55). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($4.28) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.57) to ($3.74). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Scholar Rock.

Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by ($0.06). Scholar Rock had a negative return on equity of 55.58% and a negative net margin of 687.82%. The company had revenue of $4.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.65) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Scholar Rock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.60.

In other Scholar Rock news, Director Jeffrey S. Flier sold 6,000 shares of Scholar Rock stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.89, for a total transaction of $185,340.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 12,500 shares of company stock worth $392,345 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Scholar Rock during the first quarter valued at about $108,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Scholar Rock by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 28,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,444,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Scholar Rock by 13.7% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 53,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,726,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Scholar Rock by 48.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 2,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Scholar Rock by 2.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,163,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,606,000 after purchasing an additional 49,624 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SRRK traded up $0.37 on Wednesday, hitting $28.05. The stock had a trading volume of 11,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 260,102. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $35.99 and a 200-day moving average of $33.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 4.33 and a current ratio of 4.33. Scholar Rock has a 52-week low of $13.30 and a 52-week high of $70.00. The company has a market capitalization of $966.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.82 and a beta of 0.13.

Scholar Rock Company Profile

Scholar Rock Holding Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the development and discovery of innovative medicines. The firm offers proprietary platform which designed to discover and develop monoclonal antibodies that have a high degree of specificity to achieve selective modulation of growth factor signaling.

Featured Article: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Scholar Rock (SRRK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK)

Receive News & Ratings for Scholar Rock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scholar Rock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.