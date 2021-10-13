Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.85 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK) will announce earnings of ($0.85) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Scholar Rock’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.88) and the highest is ($0.82). Scholar Rock posted earnings per share of ($0.79) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Scholar Rock will report full-year earnings of ($3.18) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.40) to ($2.55). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($4.28) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.57) to ($3.74). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Scholar Rock.

Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by ($0.06). Scholar Rock had a negative return on equity of 55.58% and a negative net margin of 687.82%. The company had revenue of $4.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.65) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Scholar Rock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.60.

In other Scholar Rock news, Director Jeffrey S. Flier sold 6,000 shares of Scholar Rock stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.89, for a total transaction of $185,340.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 12,500 shares of company stock worth $392,345 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Scholar Rock during the first quarter valued at about $108,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Scholar Rock by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 28,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,444,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Scholar Rock by 13.7% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 53,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,726,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Scholar Rock by 48.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 2,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Scholar Rock by 2.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,163,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,606,000 after purchasing an additional 49,624 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SRRK traded up $0.37 on Wednesday, hitting $28.05. The stock had a trading volume of 11,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 260,102. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $35.99 and a 200-day moving average of $33.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 4.33 and a current ratio of 4.33. Scholar Rock has a 52-week low of $13.30 and a 52-week high of $70.00. The company has a market capitalization of $966.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.82 and a beta of 0.13.

Scholar Rock Company Profile

Scholar Rock Holding Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the development and discovery of innovative medicines. The firm offers proprietary platform which designed to discover and develop monoclonal antibodies that have a high degree of specificity to achieve selective modulation of growth factor signaling.

