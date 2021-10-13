Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR) Stake Lessened by Vident Investment Advisory LLC

Vident Investment Advisory LLC lowered its holdings in Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR) by 3.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 54,084 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,656 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Schneider National were worth $1,177,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Sector Pension Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Schneider National in the second quarter valued at $1,241,000. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schneider National in the second quarter valued at $190,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schneider National by 2.6% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 96,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,094,000 after purchasing an additional 2,461 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schneider National by 43.2% in the second quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 196,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,287,000 after purchasing an additional 59,446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Schneider National in the second quarter valued at $1,805,000. Institutional investors own 25.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SNDR opened at $22.62 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.52 and its 200-day moving average is $23.19. Schneider National, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.20 and a 52-week high of $27.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.94.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. Schneider National had a return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 5.66%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Schneider National, Inc. will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. Schneider National’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.40%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SNDR shares. TheStreet upgraded Schneider National from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Schneider National in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Schneider National from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group set a $21.41 price target on shares of Schneider National and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Schneider National from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.71.

Schneider National Company Profile

Schneider National Inc provides transportation and logistics services. The firm’s transportation solutions include van truckload, dedicated, regional, bulk, intermodal, brokerage, supply chain management, port logistics services and engineering and freight payment services. It operates through the following segments: Truckload, Intermodal and Logistics.

