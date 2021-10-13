Schneider Electric S.E. (EPA:SU) Given a €150.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Schneider Electric S.E. (EPA:SU) has been assigned a €150.00 ($176.47) target price by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 7.74% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on SU. Jefferies Financial Group set a €130.00 ($152.94) price objective on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research note on Friday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €160.00 ($188.24) price target on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Berenberg Bank set a €165.00 ($194.12) price target on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays set a €160.00 ($188.24) price target on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €160.00 ($188.24) price target on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research note on Monday, October 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Schneider Electric S.E. currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €147.33 ($173.33).

Shares of EPA:SU opened at €139.22 ($163.79) on Wednesday. Schneider Electric S.E. has a 12 month low of €64.88 ($76.33) and a 12 month high of €76.34 ($89.81). The company has a 50-day moving average price of €149.81 and a 200 day moving average price of €139.23.

Schneider Electric S.E. provides energy and automation digital solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Energy Management and Industrial Automation. The company offers busway and cable support products, circuit breakers and switches, contactors and protection relays, electrical car charging, electrical protection and control products, emergency lighting, motor starters and protection components, power monitoring and control products, power quality and power factor correction products, pushbuttons, switches, pilot lights and joysticks, software products, and switchboards and enclosures.

