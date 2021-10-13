Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SARTF) Upgraded by Cheuvreux to “Hold”

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SARTF) was upgraded by research analysts at Cheuvreux from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Societe Generale downgraded shares of Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. AlphaValue raised shares of Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $640.00.

OTCMKTS SARTF remained flat at $$675.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 115.71 and a beta of 0.63. Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of $359.05 and a 1-year high of $947.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $767.18 and a 200 day moving average of $580.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SARTF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.23. Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft had a net margin of 11.53% and a return on equity of 30.58%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $955.90 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft will post 9.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft

Sartorius AG provides solutions for the biopharmaceutical research and industry. It operates through the following segments: Groups; Bioprocess Solutions (BPS); and Lab Products and Service (LPS). The Group segment produces and markets instruments and consumables as well as related services in its segments BPS and LPS.

