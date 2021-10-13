Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SARTF) Upgraded by Cheuvreux to “Hold”

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SARTF) was upgraded by research analysts at Cheuvreux from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Societe Generale downgraded shares of Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. AlphaValue raised shares of Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $640.00.
OTCMKTS SARTF remained flat at $$675.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 115.71 and a beta of 0.63. Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of $359.05 and a 1-year high of $947.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $767.18 and a 200 day moving average of $580.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.
About Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft
Sartorius AG provides solutions for the biopharmaceutical research and industry. It operates through the following segments: Groups; Bioprocess Solutions (BPS); and Lab Products and Service (LPS). The Group segment produces and markets instruments and consumables as well as related services in its segments BPS and LPS.
