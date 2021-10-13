Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.29 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS) will report $0.29 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Sapiens International’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.28 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.30. Sapiens International reported earnings per share of $0.27 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Sapiens International will report full-year earnings of $1.15 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.13 to $1.16. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.26 to $1.31. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Sapiens International.

Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. Sapiens International had a net margin of 8.95% and a return on equity of 15.60%. The company had revenue of $115.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. Sapiens International’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Sapiens International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.83.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Sapiens International by 193.6% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,336 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 4,837 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Sapiens International by 9.4% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 8,025 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 689 shares during the period. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sapiens International during the second quarter worth approximately $212,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its stake in shares of Sapiens International by 1,101.7% during the first quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 6,886 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 6,313 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Sapiens International during the second quarter worth approximately $233,000. 25.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ SPNS traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $32.13. The company had a trading volume of 6,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 123,759. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $28.74 and a 200 day moving average of $28.62. Sapiens International has a 1-year low of $24.30 and a 1-year high of $35.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.90 and a beta of 1.39.

Sapiens International Company Profile

Sapiens International Corp. NV provides software solutions for the insurance industry. It offers core, end-to-end solutions to the global general insurance, property and casualty, life, pension and annuities, reinsurance and retirement markets, as well as business decision management software. The company was founded by Joseph Bolless and Ron Zuckerman in 1982 and is headquartered in Holon, Israel.

