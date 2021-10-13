SAP (NYSE:SAP) Updates Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

SAP (NYSE:SAP) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.050-$2.050 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.07 billion-$8.07 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.79 billion.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of SAP in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating and set a $165.00 price target (up previously from $162.00) on shares of SAP in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Bank of America upgraded SAP from an underperform rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of SAP in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of SAP in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $123.70.

Shares of SAP traded up $5.83 on Wednesday, reaching $140.46. The stock had a trading volume of 7,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 743,509. The firm has a market capitalization of $172.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $144.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $141.33. SAP has a 12-month low of $104.64 and a 12-month high of $158.70.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The software maker reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.72. SAP had a return on equity of 19.90% and a net margin of 21.60%. The company had revenue of $6.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that SAP will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in SAP stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 42,070 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $6,555,000. 4.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SAP SE engages in the provision of enterprise application software and software-related services. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Technology, and Services; Intelligent Spend Group; and Qualtrics. The Applications, Technology, and Services segment includes software licenses, cloud subscriptions, and related services.

