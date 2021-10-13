SAP (ETR:SAP) Given a €120.00 Price Target by Kepler Capital Markets Analysts

SAP (ETR:SAP) has been given a €120.00 ($141.18) target price by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Kepler Capital Markets’ price objective points to a potential upside of 2.62% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on SAP. Berenberg Bank set a €139.00 ($163.53) price objective on shares of SAP in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €141.00 ($165.88) price objective on shares of SAP in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Nord/LB set a €122.00 ($143.53) target price on shares of SAP in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €145.00 ($170.59) target price on shares of SAP in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Barclays set a €142.00 ($167.06) target price on shares of SAP in a research report on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SAP currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €134.75 ($158.53).

Get SAP alerts:

ETR SAP opened at €116.94 ($137.58) on Wednesday. SAP has a 12 month low of €89.93 ($105.80) and a 12 month high of €135.62 ($159.55). The company has a 50-day moving average of €123.04 and a 200-day moving average of €118.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.52, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $137.94 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.56.

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Concur; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an enterprise resource planning suite for intelligent technologies; SAP Integrated Business Planning for Supply Chain, a cloud-based solution that delivers real-time supply chain planning capabilities; SAP Intelligent Asset Management, a solution that helps to define, plan, and monitor service and maintenance strategy; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management Suite, a cloud software that helps to develop, manage, and engage people; SAP Ariba, a digital business-to-business marketplace; SAP Concur, a travel and expense management software; and SAP Fieldglass, a cloud application for services procurement and contingent workforce management.

Featured Article: What is an Initial Coin Offering (ICO)?

Receive News & Ratings for SAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.