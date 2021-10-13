Salzgitter (ETR:SZG) Given a €34.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Salzgitter (ETR:SZG) has been assigned a €34.00 ($40.00) target price by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 18.88% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €33.00 ($38.82) price target on Salzgitter in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Credit Suisse Group set a €20.00 ($23.53) price target on Salzgitter in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €36.00 ($42.35) price target on Salzgitter in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley set a €31.20 ($36.71) price target on Salzgitter in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Salzgitter in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €31.52 ($37.08).

Get Salzgitter alerts:

ETR SZG opened at €28.60 ($33.65) on Wednesday. Salzgitter has a twelve month low of €11.87 ($13.96) and a twelve month high of €35.08 ($41.27). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.73, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion and a PE ratio of 16.12. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €30.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of €28.29.

Salzgitter AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in steel and technology businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: Strip Steel, Plate/Section Steel, Mannesmann, Trading, and Technology. The Strip Steel segment manufactures branded and special steels, such as hot-rolled strip steel and steel sheets, sections, tailored blanks, and components for the construction industry.

Featured Article: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Salzgitter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salzgitter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.