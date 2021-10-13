Salisbury Bancorp (NASDAQ:SAL) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $47.98

Salisbury Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAL) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $47.98 and traded as high as $52.37. Salisbury Bancorp shares last traded at $51.46, with a volume of 2,529 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Salisbury Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd.

Get Salisbury Bancorp alerts:

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $50.61 and a 200 day moving average of $47.98. The firm has a market cap of $147.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.16 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Salisbury Bancorp (NASDAQ:SAL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The bank reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $12.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.10 million. Salisbury Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.54% and a net margin of 28.81%. Equities analysts expect that Salisbury Bancorp, Inc. will post 5.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. This is a positive change from Salisbury Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Salisbury Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.52%.

In other Salisbury Bancorp news, EVP Steven M. Essex sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total value of $48,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 8.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Banc Funds Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Salisbury Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,201,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Salisbury Bancorp by 3.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 39,487 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,754,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Salisbury Bancorp by 6.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 160,115 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,111,000 after acquiring an additional 9,606 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Salisbury Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Salisbury Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $640,000. Institutional investors own 22.14% of the company’s stock.

Salisbury Bancorp Company Profile (NASDAQ:SAL)

Salisbury Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking, consumer financing, retail banking, and trust and wealth advisory services. Its products include checking accounts, savings and mortgage market accounts, mortgage loans, health savings account, and retirement account.

Featured Article: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for Salisbury Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salisbury Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.