salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Bought by Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,318 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $10,826,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CRM. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,630,358 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $769,163,000 after buying an additional 58,096 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in salesforce.com in the 1st quarter valued at $7,309,000. Quilter Plc lifted its holdings in salesforce.com by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 58,102 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $12,310,000 after purchasing an additional 4,127 shares in the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in salesforce.com by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 2,817 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $597,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Yale Capital Corp. lifted its holdings in salesforce.com by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 2,224 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 77.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CRM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Nord/LB set a $275.00 price objective on salesforce.com in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on salesforce.com from $315.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on salesforce.com from $320.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Societe Generale raised their price objective on salesforce.com from $290.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $290.00 price objective on salesforce.com in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, salesforce.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $311.27.

CRM stock traded up $4.96 on Wednesday, reaching $283.96. 65,828 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,376,338. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $262.12 and a 200-day moving average of $243.46. salesforce.com, inc. has a twelve month low of $201.51 and a twelve month high of $286.36. The firm has a market cap of $278.00 billion, a PE ratio of 112.05, a P/E/G ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.25 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 9.99%. salesforce.com’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.44 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.92, for a total transaction of $5,498,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Joe Allanson sold 153 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.21, for a total value of $37,976.13. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,796,772.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 792,178 shares of company stock worth $204,135,919 in the last three months. 4.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

