Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) Shares Purchased by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,838 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.06% of Saia worth $3,108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Saia during the second quarter valued at about $1,131,000. Xponance Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Saia during the second quarter valued at about $349,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC grew its stake in shares of Saia by 80.6% during the second quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 1,905 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Saia by 2.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,162,968 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $872,101,000 after acquiring an additional 106,599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Saia by 2.7% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 20,362 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,266,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, Director Richard D. Odell sold 5,000 shares of Saia stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.03, for a total transaction of $1,190,150.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,558,620.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SAIA opened at $251.28 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $244.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $230.08. Saia, Inc. has a 52-week low of $135.24 and a 52-week high of $259.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.23.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $571.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $549.40 million. Saia had a net margin of 9.02% and a return on equity of 18.43%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Saia, Inc. will post 7.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research upgraded Saia from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $306.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Saia from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Saia from $257.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Saia from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $258.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Truist Securities reduced their price target on shares of Saia from $270.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $237.57.

Saia Profile

Saia, Inc operates as a transportation holding company. The firm through its wholly-owned subsidiaries provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload (LTL) services through a single integrated organization. The firm also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited and logistics services across North America.

