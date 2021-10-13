Safran (EPA:SAF) Given a €147.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €147.00 ($172.94) price target on Safran (EPA:SAF) in a report published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on SAF. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €125.00 ($147.06) price target on Safran in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Barclays set a €129.00 ($151.76) price objective on Safran in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €110.00 ($129.41) price objective on Safran and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Berenberg Bank set a €140.00 ($164.71) price objective on Safran and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, UBS Group set a €133.00 ($156.47) price objective on Safran in a research report on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €126.33 ($148.63).

Shares of SAF stock opened at €112.70 ($132.59) on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of €108.09 and a 200 day moving average of €115.88. Safran has a twelve month low of €67.17 ($79.02) and a twelve month high of €92.36 ($108.66).

Safran SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the aerospace and defense businesses worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerospace Propulsion, Aircraft Equipment, and Defense. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, rocket engines, civil and military helicopters, and tactical missiles and drones.

