Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT) Shares Sold by WBI Investments Inc.

WBI Investments Inc. lessened its stake in Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT) by 36.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,097 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,375 shares during the quarter. WBI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Safety Insurance Group were worth $321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Safety Insurance Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Safety Insurance Group by 404.8% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,095 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Safety Insurance Group during the first quarter worth $203,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in Safety Insurance Group during the first quarter worth $232,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC bought a new position in Safety Insurance Group during the first quarter worth $253,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SAFT opened at $80.93 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $80.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.21. Safety Insurance Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.68 and a 12-month high of $87.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 7.09 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

Safety Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SAFT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.35. Safety Insurance Group had a return on equity of 15.05% and a net margin of 19.01%. The firm had revenue of $222.88 million for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.45%.

In related news, insider Ann Marie Mckeown sold 3,390 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.01, for a total value of $267,843.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Safety Insurance Group, Inc engages in the management and provision of insurance services. It offers property and casualty insurance products which include commercial vehicles and fleets. The firm provides private passenger automobile, commercial automobile and homeowners insurance. The company was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

