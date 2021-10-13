Safestore Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:SFSHF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Safestore Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:SFSHF) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Safestore in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Safestore from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 1st.

Get Safestore alerts:

SFSHF remained flat at $$14.88 during mid-day trading on Friday. Safestore has a twelve month low of $9.77 and a twelve month high of $16.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.61.

Safestore Holdings plc is a self-storage company. It provides self-storage solutions and the sale of ancillary products, such as insurance and merchandise in both the UK and France. The company was founded by Frederic Vecchioli in 1998 and is headquartered in Borehamwood, the United Kingdom.

Featured Story: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for Safestore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safestore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.