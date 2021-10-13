Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $141.99 Million

Equities analysts expect Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) to post sales of $141.99 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Sabra Health Care REIT’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $110.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $153.50 million. Sabra Health Care REIT reported sales of $143.25 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sabra Health Care REIT will report full-year sales of $601.30 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $571.00 million to $612.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $645.62 million, with estimates ranging from $622.50 million to $657.18 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Sabra Health Care REIT.

Get Sabra Health Care REIT alerts:

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.98). Sabra Health Care REIT had a negative return on equity of 0.75% and a negative net margin of 4.25%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SBRA. Truist Financial upgraded Sabra Health Care REIT to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Truist Securities raised Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. JMP Securities lowered their price target on Sabra Health Care REIT from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on Sabra Health Care REIT in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.92.

SBRA stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $14.92. 146,821 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,794,925. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a PE ratio of -166.20 and a beta of 1.50. Sabra Health Care REIT has a 1 year low of $12.86 and a 1 year high of $19.01. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.87 and a 200-day moving average of $17.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 17th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.04%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 16th. Sabra Health Care REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.97%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Sabra Health Care REIT during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Sabra Health Care REIT during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sabra Health Care REIT during the first quarter valued at $44,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Sabra Health Care REIT during the second quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Sabra Health Care REIT by 114.5% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 2,139 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.32% of the company’s stock.

About Sabra Health Care REIT

Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc engages in managing and investing in healthcare-related real estate properties. It focuses on the acquisition, financing and owning real estate property to be leased to third party tenants in the healthcare sector. The company was founded on May 10, 2010 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

Recommended Story: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sabra Health Care REIT (SBRA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sabra Health Care REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabra Health Care REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.