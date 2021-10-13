Ryohin Keikaku Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RYKKY) Short Interest Update

Ryohin Keikaku Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RYKKY) saw a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 50,600 shares, a growth of 1,104.8% from the September 15th total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 52,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Mizuho upgraded shares of Ryohin Keikaku from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Macquarie upgraded shares of Ryohin Keikaku from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd.

Get Ryohin Keikaku alerts:

OTCMKTS RYKKY opened at $19.89 on Wednesday. Ryohin Keikaku has a 1 year low of $17.88 and a 1 year high of $25.87. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.87.

Ryohin Keikaku Co, Ltd. engages in the operation of exclusive stores of MUJI. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Business, East Asia Business, Europe and Americas Business, South-West Asia and Oceania Business, and Others. The Domestic Business segment handles the procurement, logistics, and product sales across Japan through the internet and domestic stores.

Read More: Inflation

Receive News & Ratings for Ryohin Keikaku Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryohin Keikaku and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.