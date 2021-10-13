Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Roth Capital

Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on RSI. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Rush Street Interactive in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of Rush Street Interactive in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. They issued an outperform rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Rush Street Interactive from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rush Street Interactive from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Rush Street Interactive from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rush Street Interactive presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $21.89.

Rush Street Interactive stock opened at $19.89 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.98. Rush Street Interactive has a fifty-two week low of $9.47 and a fifty-two week high of $26.55. The company has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion and a PE ratio of -1,989.00.

Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $122.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.90 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Rush Street Interactive will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RSI. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 281.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,803,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,637,000 after buying an additional 2,806,436 shares during the last quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Rush Street Interactive by 169.3% in the second quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,269,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,821,000 after purchasing an additional 1,426,645 shares during the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Rush Street Interactive in the first quarter valued at $16,250,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Rush Street Interactive by 2,875.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 907,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,124,000 after purchasing an additional 876,881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Rush Street Interactive by 45.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,648,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,468,000 after purchasing an additional 822,730 shares during the last quarter. 19.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

