Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Roth Capital

Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock.
A number of other brokerages also recently commented on RSI. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Rush Street Interactive in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of Rush Street Interactive in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. They issued an outperform rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Rush Street Interactive from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rush Street Interactive from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Rush Street Interactive from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rush Street Interactive presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $21.89.
Rush Street Interactive stock opened at $19.89 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.98. Rush Street Interactive has a fifty-two week low of $9.47 and a fifty-two week high of $26.55. The company has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion and a PE ratio of -1,989.00.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RSI. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 281.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,803,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,637,000 after buying an additional 2,806,436 shares during the last quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Rush Street Interactive by 169.3% in the second quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,269,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,821,000 after purchasing an additional 1,426,645 shares during the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Rush Street Interactive in the first quarter valued at $16,250,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Rush Street Interactive by 2,875.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 907,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,124,000 after purchasing an additional 876,881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Rush Street Interactive by 45.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,648,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,468,000 after purchasing an additional 822,730 shares during the last quarter. 19.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
