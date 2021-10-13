RPS Group (LON:RPS) Sets New 1-Year High at $131.40

RPS Group plc (LON:RPS) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 131.40 ($1.72) and last traded at GBX 129.60 ($1.69), with a volume of 1624366 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 124.60 ($1.63).

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on RPS. Liberum Capital upped their price objective on RPS Group from GBX 110 ($1.44) to GBX 125 ($1.63) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on RPS Group from GBX 110 ($1.44) to GBX 130 ($1.70) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.23, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.86. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 114.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 105.72. The company has a market cap of £359.65 million and a P/E ratio of 62.10.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th were paid a GBX 0.26 ($0.00) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th.

In related news, insider John Douglas bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 105 ($1.37) per share, with a total value of £105,000 ($137,183.17).

RPS Group Plc, a professional services firm, provides consultancy services in the United Kingdom, Australia, the United States, Norway, the Netherlands, Ireland, Canada, and internationally. It offers services in the areas of project and program management; design and development; water; environment; advisory and management consulting; exploration and development; planning and approvals; health, safety, and risk; oceans and coastal; laboratories; training and communication; and creative services.

