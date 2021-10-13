Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates Outperform Rating for Hugo Boss (OTCMKTS:BOSSY)

Hugo Boss (OTCMKTS:BOSSY)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on BOSSY. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Hugo Boss in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Societe Generale restated a “sell” rating on shares of Hugo Boss in a report on Thursday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Hugo Boss in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hugo Boss from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Hugo Boss in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hugo Boss presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.30.

Shares of BOSSY opened at $12.03 on Monday. Hugo Boss has a twelve month low of $4.53 and a twelve month high of $12.40. The company has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.94 and a beta of 1.68. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.95.

Hugo Boss (OTCMKTS:BOSSY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. Hugo Boss had a negative net margin of 6.59% and a negative return on equity of 26.39%. The business had revenue of $757.80 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Hugo Boss will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

About Hugo Boss

HUGO BOSS AG engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of clothing and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Europe, Americas, Asia/Pacific, and Licenses. The firm offers children’s fashion, modern apparel, elegant eveningwear, home textiles, writing instruments, sportswear, shoes, leather accessories, fragrances, watches, and eyewear through the following brands BOSS, BOSS Orange, BOSS Green and HUGO.

