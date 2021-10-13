Route1 Inc. (OTCMKTS:ROIUF) Short Interest Update

Route1 Inc. (OTCMKTS:ROIUF) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, a decline of 73.1% from the September 15th total of 15,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

OTCMKTS ROIUF traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 125 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,851. Route1 has a one year low of $0.30 and a one year high of $0.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.38 and a 200 day moving average of $0.47.

Route1 Company Profile

Route1, Inc engages in the provision of data-centric business empowerment solutions. It offers data security and user authentication, data acquisition and analytics, data visualization, and new technology and services. The firm serves the federal government, manufacturing, financial services, healthcare, parking lot operators, and public safety industries.

