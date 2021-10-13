Route1 Inc. (OTCMKTS:ROIUF) Short Interest Update

Route1 Inc. (OTCMKTS:ROIUF) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, a decline of 73.1% from the September 15th total of 15,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.
OTCMKTS ROIUF traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 125 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,851. Route1 has a one year low of $0.30 and a one year high of $0.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.38 and a 200 day moving average of $0.47.
Route1 Company Profile
