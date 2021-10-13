Roscan Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:RCGCF) Short Interest Update

Roscan Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:RCGCF) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,000 shares, an increase of 677.8% from the September 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 485,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of RCGCF stock traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $0.22. 340,027 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 273,085. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.22. Roscan Gold has a twelve month low of $0.11 and a twelve month high of $0.80.
About Roscan Gold
