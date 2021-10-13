Roscan Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:RCGCF) Short Interest Update

Roscan Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:RCGCF) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,000 shares, an increase of 677.8% from the September 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 485,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of RCGCF stock traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $0.22. 340,027 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 273,085. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.22. Roscan Gold has a twelve month low of $0.11 and a twelve month high of $0.80.

Get Roscan Gold alerts:

About Roscan Gold

Roscan Gold Corporation, an exploration stage mineral resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties in West Africa. Its principal project is Kandiole project that hosts 10 gold prospective targets located in the Kenieba area of Southwest Mali. The company was formerly known as Roscan Minerals Corporation and changed its name to Roscan Gold Corporation in September 2018.

Further Reading: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Receive News & Ratings for Roscan Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roscan Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.