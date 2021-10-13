ROOBEE (ROOBEE) Market Capitalization Achieves $14.00 Million

ROOBEE (CURRENCY:ROOBEE) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 13th. One ROOBEE coin can currently be purchased for $0.0055 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular exchanges. ROOBEE has a total market cap of $14.00 million and $1.55 million worth of ROOBEE was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, ROOBEE has traded 1.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.92 or 0.00026041 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $166.99 or 0.00291514 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0470 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001138 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000416 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded up 143.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0341 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Ubex (UBEX) traded 75.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ROOBEE Coin Profile

ROOBEE is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on May 10th, 2019. ROOBEE’s total supply is 5,400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,525,559,776 coins. The official website for ROOBEE is roobee.io . ROOBEE’s official Twitter account is @Roobee_invest and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for ROOBEE is medium.com/@roobee_invest

According to CryptoCompare, “Roobee describes itself as a blockchain-based investment platform that allows people to make investments starting from $10. Roobee uses AI and blockchain to provide its users with transparent records and personalized investment product choices. Roobee blockchain infrastructure is powered by Ethereum blockchain and Roobeechain – a permissioned blockchain based on HyperLedger, with the goal of providing users with data privacy without compromising transparency and security. More information can be found at (https://roobee.io) “

ROOBEE Coin Trading

